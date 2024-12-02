Intelligent Lending Group partners with Adclear on AI compliance

Intelligent Lending Group has entered into a partnership with Adclear to introduce AI tools across its financial promotions and marketing compliance processes.

The agreement applies to several of the group’s consumer-facing brands, including TotallyMoney, CredAbility and Ocean. The partnership centres on the use of Adclear’s AI-driven platform, which is designed to assist financial services firms in reviewing advertising and marketing materials against regulatory requirements. The software is intended to help compliance teams identify potential issues earlier in the review process and maintain an auditable record of decisions.

According to information provided by the companies, the technology aims to reduce the time required to assess marketing content while ensuring adherence to applicable financial promotion rules. Adclear reports that its system has reduced review times for some financial services clients by a significant margin, although individual results may vary depending on internal processes.

Use of AI in financial promotions compliance

Adclear’s platform is already used by a range of banks, fintech firms and investment platforms operating in the UK market. These include Lloyds Banking Group, PensionBee, Plum, Yonder, Freetrade, Trade Nation, InvestEngine and ActivTrades. The technology is positioned as a response to increasing regulatory scrutiny and the growing volume of digital marketing content produced by financial firms.

Representatives from Intelligent Lending Group said the adoption of AI tools is intended to support clearer and more consistent communications across its brands. They indicated that the group’s customers expect transparency in financial messaging, whether delivered through mobile applications or external campaigns, and that automated compliance checks can help maintain those standards while allowing marketing teams to operate more efficiently.

Officials from Adclear noted that the partnership is in line with a demand from financial services firms for compliance systems that can adapt to faster publishing cycles without weakening oversight. They added that the platform is designed to balance regulatory requirements with the practical realities of modern digital marketing. The companies did not disclose the financial terms of the agreement.