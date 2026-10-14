Infront has partnered with Unplex to offer an AI workspace for agentic automation within its portfolio management systems.

Under the agreement, Infront will make the Infront AI Workspace, built on Unplex technology, available as an add-on to its two portfolio management systems, Assetmax and Infront Portfolio Manager.

Unplex is a Switzerland-based company that develops agentic automation for regulated sectors, while Infront provides data and technology to the investment industry across Europe. According to the announcement, an initial group of users is already working with the product, and additional clients are being onboarded.

The collaboration pairs Infront’s data and system integrations with Unplex’s automation technology, which is designed to operate in regulated environments. Wealth managers using the workspace can assign AI agents with tasks such as meeting preparation, bank statement processing, and the drafting of client reports.

Integration and workflow design

The workspace connects to Assetmax and Infront Portfolio Manager through dedicated API and MCP integrations. AI agents carry out defined workflows using data held within these systems, including client records, mandates, positions, transactions, and performance. Because the agents operate inside platforms firms already use, Infront’s clients do not need to integrate a separate system.

Enrique Sacau, CEO of Infront, said that wealth management depends on trust and relationships, which is where advisers’ time and expertise are most valuable. The CEO noted that placing AI agents within the portfolio systems firms rely on, allows them to extract more from their data with less manual effort while retaining full control. Sacau added that Infront is building AI into solutions across all its business lines.

Governance and data residency

Control mechanisms form a central part of the set-up. The portfolio management system remains the system of record, and the AI Workspace does not execute transactions. Every output is subject to review and approval by the firm’s employees, and each step is recorded in a complete audit trail. The environment is hosted in Switzerland, with data processed exclusively in Switzerland and the European Economic Area. Unplex holds ISO/IEC 27001:2022 certification.

Dominic Rogger, CEO and Co-Founder of Unplex, pointed to rising operational and documentation requirements in the sector, stating that agentic automation can absorb a large share of this work provided it operates within clear rules.

The partnership forms part of a broader effort to embed AI across Infront’s business lines, which span data intelligence, portfolio management and advisory, and trading and investor solutions. The company supports more than 3,500 businesses and 70,000 financial professionals across Europe, including banks, asset managers, and insurers. Delivering the workspace as an add-on gives existing Assetmax and Infront Portfolio Manager clients access to agentic AI within their current workflows.

As for Unplex, whose platform also serves sectors such as law, the agreement brings its technology into daily use at asset and wealth managers across Europe.