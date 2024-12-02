HSBC partners with Mistral AI to expand generative tech

HSBC has entered a long-term agreement with Mistral AI aimed at expanding the use of generative technologies across its global operations.

The collaboration will give the bank access to Mistral AI’s commercial models, both current and upcoming, and allow the two organisations’ technical teams to jointly develop tools that run on HSBC’s internal infrastructure.

Applications across the bank

HSBC has already been testing multiple large language models as part of its technology roadmap. The bank views Mistral AI’s systems as a way to strengthen its existing in-house platform used by staff for routine productivity tasks. Current applications include generating client communications, supporting marketing teams with campaign production, and helping procurement teams examine contracts for cost or risk issues. The technology is also being applied to financial analysis involving extensive documentation, as well as translation tools designed to assist frontline staff working in multiple languages.

Teams within HSBC expect the collaboration to minimise development cycles by allowing faster testing and rollout of new tools. According to representatives from HSBC, the partnership forms part of ongoing efforts to simplify internal processes and increase efficiency. They noted that the work with Mistral AI is intended to give staff access to systems that make day-to-day tasks more manageable while maintaining attention on customer needs.

The bank plans to extend the technology into customer-facing areas over time. Early priorities include refining lending and credit procedures, improving onboarding journeys, and improving systems used to detect fraud and money laundering.

Mistral AI officials said the agreement reflects the company’s intention to provide adaptable, enterprise-level models that can be embedded within clients’ existing systems. They indicated that the collaboration is expected to overhaul several workflows inside HSBC while ensuring the bank retains control of its data architecture. Both organisations emphasised that any deployment would follow internal governance rules around transparency, privacy and responsible development.