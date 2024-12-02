GXS Bank has expanded its retail banking services with the launch of GXS Invest, a digital investment solutions suite for consumers.

GXS Invest rounds out the digital bank’s suite of solutions, helping individuals grow their wealth optimally through simple and flexible financial products. In addition to building their savings through the Bank’s deposit features – Savings Pockets and Boost Pockets - GXS Bank customers can pursue potentially higher returns through GXS Invest.

At launch, GXS Invest will offer the Fullerton SGD Cash Fund (Class G), a money market fund. The choice was made to ensure clarity, making it easy for both new and experienced investors to understand. As a low-risk investment product, the money market fund caters to the significant number of GXS Bank customers—three out of five-who prefer a more conservative approach to investing.

Key features of GXS Invest

GXS Invest is available to all GXS Savings Account holders, enabling them to start investing in the Fullerton SGD Cash Fund (Class G) with as little as USD 0.78 (SGD 1). Customers can buy or sell their assets at any time through the GXS Bank App. There are no transaction fees for investments made through GXS Invest.

Additionally, there is no lock-in period. Upon redemption, they will receive their funds in their GXS Savings Account within one to two working days.

Among the benefits of the Fullerton SGD Cash Fund (Class G) is the complimentary group personal accident insurance coverage. This is available to GXS Bank customers who invest in the fund through GXS Invest.

Eligible customers will be automatically covered under a group personal accident insurance plan, underwritten by Singlife, which provides coverage of up to three times their investment amount in the Fullerton SGD Cash Fund (Class G), capped at USD 78.057 (SGD 100.000).

In May 2025, GXS Bank acquired Validus Capital, making GXS one of the first digital banks in Singapore to purchase a local fintech company. Validus Capital, which operated as a digital lending platform for SMEs, disbursed over USD 1 billion in supply chain financing and working capital loans since its founding to small businesses across the region, according to its data.