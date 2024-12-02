



The move places GXS Bank among the first digital banks in Singapore to acquire a local fintech company. Validus Capital, operating as a digital lending platform for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), has disbursed over USD 1 billion in supply chain financing and working capital loans since its founding to small businesses across the region, according to its data.











Commenting on the news, representatives from GXS Bank highlighted that the financial institution intends to utilise its balance sheet, digital ecosystem, and regional network to improve and further expand Validus Capital’s digital lending solutions to more SMEs across Singapore.





GXS Bank’s acquisition of Validus Capital

According to the official press release, GXS Bank’s acquisition of Validus Capital is an all-cash deal, set to be finalised on 15 April 2025. After the completion, Validus Capital is set to become a wholly owned subsidiary of GXS Bank. However, the fintech company will continue to be headquartered in Singapore while supporting its core markets in Indonesia, where it operates under the brand Batumbu, and Thailand.

Furthermore, the move focuses on enabling SMEs to rely on GXS Bank to facilitate their business and financing needs across their expansion stages. Currently, the bank provides its services to single ownership businesses, including sole proprietorship, via the GXS Biz Account and the GXS FlexiLoan Biz. With this acquisition, GXS Bank can deliver its solutions to larger SMEs that are seeking to improve their cash flows and obtain financing to receive business opportunities via short-term trade finance and supply chain financing. These financing methods are set to be supported by Validus Capital as a subsidiary of GXS Bank.

The integration of Validus Capital into GXS Bank is projected to be finalised by the end of 2025. Both companies underlined their commitment to ensuring that the transition does not negatively impact Validus Capital’s existing customers, partners, and vendors. At the same time, it is mentioned that all existing loans disbursed by the fintech are set to continue to be serviced without disruption.