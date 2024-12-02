Zinnia, a life and annuity insurance tech firm, has announced the migration of its core order entry solution, AnnuityNet, to Amazon Web Services (AWS).

Zinnia, a business of Eldridge Industries, simplifies L&A insurance with technology solutions for key industry needs. It supports carriers and distributors to build, sell, and service insurance, improving access to coverage and service.

Zinnia handles more than 55% of the annuities submitted by banks and broker-dealers in the US, now operating on AWS infrastructure. This transition represents an important advancement in modernising the technology framework for annuity distribution. Clients of Zinnia can expect increased performance, resilience, and scalability throughout the ecosystem. These advantages arrive at a time when the market's demand for speed, efficiency, and collaboration is at an all-time high.

Supporting the next generation of products

These changes are increasing Zinnia's ability to support the next generation of retirement and protection products. Currently, eight of the top ten banks and eighteen of the top twenty annuity producers in the US utilise the Zinnia platform. Zinnia's implementation of AWS addresses industry demands for more unified environments, scalable infrastructure during peak processing times, and event-driven architecture for real-time integrations.

Amazon Web Services (AWS) is a cloud platform that provides over 200 services from global data centres. It serves millions of customers, including startups, enterprises, and government agencies, supporting them with lower costs, increased agility, and innovation. AWS features a secure, reliable, and scalable computing infrastructure.

Migration Acceleration Program

Zinnia is also taking advantage of AWS’s Migration Acceleration Program (MAP) to facilitate large-scale cloud migrations, which include its data warehouse as well as commission and document management systems. These initiatives are part of a broader strategy aimed at modernising infrastructure and optimising outcomes throughout the value chain.