CreditAccess Grameen and Mendix have joined forces to expedite CA Grameen’s digital transformation initiatives through the use of the Mendix low-code platform.

Leveraging Mendix’s low-code platform, CA Grameen developed and launched a customised application in a short timeframe, which alleviated operational bottlenecks in their auditing process.

This initiative led to cost savings and optimised business agility, and provided them with the tools to transform rapidly and expedite the time-to-market for the right business solutions. With over 2,000 branches across the country, maintaining a competitive edge in the financial landscape is important for CA Grameen, enabling them to serve more than 4.5 million customers.

India's financial sector is experiencing a swift digital transformation, driven by government actions that include digital infrastructure development, financial inclusion programs, and regulatory reforms. As India's digital economy continues to grow, transitioning to digital workflows and fostering innovation have become important for sustained, long-term growth. This necessity prompted CA Grameen to choose Siemens' Mendix platform to facilitate their digitalisation efforts, allowing for quick time-to-market for new solutions, increasing collaboration between business and IT departments, and supporting the adoption of a modern, future-ready architecture.

Digital transformation

CA Grameen’s journey of digital transformation with Mendix started with a branch auditing solution that improved the quality of the audit process and laid the groundwork for wider innovation. The application development cycle, from ideation to production, was completed in just six months, demonstrating the rapid application delivery capabilities of the Mendix platform. Deployed in the cloud with the assistance of technical implementation partner Mx Omega Technologies, the new application enabled critical audit data to be compiled and accessed in real-time, enhancing decision-making and responsiveness when issues or anomalies arise.