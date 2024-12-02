Google Cloud has extended its strategic partnership with Wells Fargo to support the latter in deploying and using agentic AI at scale.

Through this collaboration, Wells Fargo’s employees, including branch bankers, investment bankers, marketers, customer relations, and corporate teams, will be able to leverage AI agents and tools provided by Google Cloud.

The financial institution positions itself as an early adopter of Google Agentspace, the company’s unified, secure platform to develop, manage, and adopt AI agents. The initiative is set to enable Wells Fargo’s employees and teams to reach meaningful insights more efficiently and benefit from new levels of innovation utilising agents. These agents will support them in finding and synthesising information faster, automate tasks and workflows, and scale organisational agility.

Moreover, the expanded partnership with Google Cloud assists in the advancement of agentic deployment in financial services while also underlining Wells Fargo’s commitment to using AI to improve customer experiences, simplify operations, and support innovation in the industry.

Applying agentic AI across Wells Fargo’s operations

By facilitating optimal access to information through agentic search and the ability to tailor AI agents, Wells Fargo aims to help its team increase efficiency across the entire bank. When it comes to its corporate and investment bank, the financial institution is currently working on agents that can support employees in answering, triaging, and summarising complex foreign exchange (FX) post-trade inquiries. Additionally, for the same subsidiaries, Wells Fargo focuses on allowing its employees to navigate policies and procedures across internal data sources and systems more effectively. After deployment, these tools are expected to minimise time for bankers and traders, enabling them to focus on client relationships. Also, these agents can offer bankers real-time market insights, thus improving the overall client experience.

Furthermore, Wells Fargo plans to utilise Agentspace for several other capabilities, including deeper insights, efficiency, and intelligent information discovery. Both the bank and Google Cloud emphasised their allegiance to responsible development and deployment of AI, with their partnership being reinforced by ethical and regulatory frameworks, so that these tools are leveraged to promote accuracy, fairness, transparency, accountability, and security.