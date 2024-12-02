Flex has introduced the Flex Visa Infinite Business Credit Card, becoming the first US fintech company in its category to do so.

This offering replaces Flex’s previous commercial Mastercard product. The new card maintains flexible repayment options and features an upgraded array of travel, insurance, and lifestyle perks. Existing cardholders will transition to the Visa Infinite Business platform, gaining increased rewards and protections tailored for growing businesses.

Visa Infinite Business is therefore available to a broader range of enterprises through Flex. Integrated into Flex’s business banking platform, the card combines luxury travel privileges, personalised concierge services, and robust purchase protections with tools for expense management and AI-powered payment automation.

Flex customers with the new Visa Infinite Business card gain access to a suite of premium benefits typically unavailable in the commercial fintech space:

Priority Reservations: through OpenTable, cardholders can access priority seating at top-rated restaurants, bypassing long waitlists and securing high-demand bookings;

Airport Lounge Access: unlimited entry to over 1,300 airport lounges worldwide via Priority Pass, offering a more comfortable and convenient travel experience;

Visa Luxury Hotel Collection: access to over 900 premium properties globally, including benefits such as room upgrades (when available) and on-property credits during each stay;

24/7 Concierge Service: Visa’s Infinite Concierge provides around-the-clock assistance with travel arrangements, event bookings, and other personal or business-related needs.

Comprehensive insurance and protection benefits

In addition to the luxury perks, the card also includes extensive insurance and protection features: