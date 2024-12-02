Payment credit union service organisation (CUSO) and integrated financial technology solutions provider Velera has been selected by Financial Center as a card processing provider.

Flexibility for members, scaled efficiency for Financial Centre

During the selection process, Financial Center, which provides checking, savings, loans and other financial services, has prioritised finding an organisation that could offer more cost-effective solutions while working to assist the credit union’s growth.

After evaluating multiple providers, the financial institution selected Velera based on its focus on delivering services that meet the needs of credit unions.

As mentioned by Chris Sibila, SVP, Technology and Internal Operations at Financial Center, the decision to choose Velera follows interactions that showcased compatibility between the two organisations. Also, the company’s team is invested in helping the credit union expand its payments business, both now and in the future.

When it comes to the implementation timeline, Velera will start offering debit and ATM support as of July 2026. Credit services are set to be provided as of August 2026.

Tiffany Doty, SVP, Sales at Velera, added the company’s commitment to helping Financial Center in operating more efficiently while also facilitating more flexibility, security, and value for members every time they use their cards.

In addition to Financial Center, 802 Credit Union also chose to start working with Velera for debit and credit card processing. Back in May 2025, after 802 Credit Union conducted a selection process focused on finding a partner with a solid technology stack, fraud prevention capabilities, and integration features that allowed an optimal member experience, the financial institution moved forward with selecting Velera. The latter was set to start providing debit card processing support in September 2025 and credit card processing in March 2026.