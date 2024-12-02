



Before this announcement, 802CU focused on finding a partner with a solid technology stack, fraud prevention capabilities, and integration features that enable a simplified and optimal member experience. After meeting with multiple potential collaborators, 802CU decided to move forward with selecting Velera. The company is set to begin offering debit card processing support to 802CU in September 2025 and credit card processing services in March 2026.











Furthermore, commenting on the news, representatives from Velera mentioned their company’s commitment to working together with 802CU’s team to provide products and services that meet the needs, demands, and preferences of members. Formed in 2020, 802CU now offers its services to over 37,000 members at nine branch locations across the US. Additionally, the credit union aims to deliver local, personalised services that can assist the development of its members and the community.

Besides teaming up with 802CU, Velera also started working with BrightStar Credit Union to deliver card processing solutions and an optimised client experience for members. The two companies were expected to provide secure card processing solutions for businesses and customers while also facilitating an augmented cardholder experience for employees and members.





