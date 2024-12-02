The European Commission has introduced a targeted consultation and call for evidence on the competitiveness of the EU banking sector.

The Brussels-based institution opened the consultation process on 11 February 2026. The consultation aims to collect input on how EU banks perform domestically and globally, their role in financing the European economy, measures to deepen the single market and banking union, and opportunities to simplify the regulatory and supervisory framework.

The consultation builds on progress achieved over the past decade in strengthening bank resilience through regulatory frameworks and banking union establishment. The Commission states European banks must play a stronger role in financing the economy, supporting growth, innovation, and investments while reinforcing EU competitiveness.

Stakeholder input informs 2026 competitiveness report

Stakeholder feedback will inform the Commission's 2026 report on EU banking sector competitiveness, forming part of the savings and investment union (SIU) strategy. The report, scheduled for the third quarter of 2026, will assess the banking system's situation in the single market, focusing on competitiveness and setting an evidence-based agenda for EU banking's future.

Banks remain the main financing source for most EU businesses and households, playing a key role in channelling savings into productive investments. The consultation targets banks, financial institutions, public authorities, consumer and investor organisations, social partners, companies using banking services, academics, and interested citizens.

Maria Luís Albuquerque, Commissioner for Financial Services and the Savings and Investments Union, stated that Europe's banks are stronger and more resilient today due to robust regulatory frameworks and the banking union. She emphasised that resilience must accompany competitiveness, with the Commission seeking stakeholder input on how the current framework operates, where simplification is possible, and how it can better support cross-border activity, innovation, and economic financing.

The targeted consultation remains open until 19 April 2026, while the call for evidence closes on 12 March 2026. The banking union comprises the Single Supervisory Mechanism and Single Resolution Mechanism, creating unified supervision and resolution frameworks for eurozone banks.