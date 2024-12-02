Eurobank, in collaboration with Fairfax Digital, has announced a new AI project, assisted by EY and Microsoft, aimed at accelerating its AI-enabled transformation.

The move unites global technology companies and financial services organisations to enable Eurobank to scale agentic AI adoption across the banking sector. The new project supports the development of AI-enabled banking in Europe, merging strategic goals, technical expertise, and deep financial insight.

By collaborating with the EY AI & Data Centre of Excellence in Greece, Eurobank plans to develop an automated system to integrate agentic AI into core banking operations, advancing from pilot programmes to real-world usability. On the other hand, by utilising Microsoft Azure and the EY Agentic Platform, supported by NVIDIA-accelerated computing, the programme will allow Eurobank to expand intelligent systems that scale efficiency and deliver tailored customer experiences.

Talking about the new initiative, Stavros Ioannou, Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Group Chief Operating Officer & International Activities at Eurobank, underlined that this move strengthens the company’s role as a digital provider in Southern Europe and emphasises its commitment to technological progress and sustainable economic development in Greece.

Eurobank has been centring its efforts on further optimising its capabilities since the beginning of 2025. The new project with Fairfax Digital, EY, and Microsoft follows Eurobank’s partnership with LTIMindtree from February 2025, when the two teamed up to improve the former’s banking operations. At that time, Eurobank sought to develop additional IT services for itself and its subsidiaries with the support of LTIMindtree.

Bringing AI into banking

Similar to other sectors, AI has made its entry into the banking industry as well. Financial institutions across the world have started to use the technology to enable both internal operations and customer-facing applications, augmenting a range of functions across the front, middle, and back office. From customer service, wealth management, regulatory compliance, and fraud prevention, AI is now an active participant in banks’ expansion strategy.

Recent data shows that 92% of global banks reported active AI deployment in a minimum of one banking capability, with the banking sector being anticipated to spend over USD 73 billion on AI by the end of 2025. Additionally, the banking, financial services, and insurance industries come second to IT and communications in using machine learning, reaching an 18% adoption rate. When it comes to Europe, 86% of banks have embedded AI into compliance, fraud detection, and customer service systems.