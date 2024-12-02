



As part of their alliance, Eurobank and LTIMindtree intend to further optimise the customer experience by augmenting banking operations and developing IT services for the former and its subsidiaries. Fairfax Digital Services enabled the partnership, which is set to include the establishment of a Global Delivery Center in India.











The news comes just a few months after LTIMindtree extended its contract with Nexi Group, as the company planned to advance its core technology and infrastructure. Under the agreement, LTIMindtree was set to allocate over 800 professionals across nine global delivery centres to offer support for Nexi’s technology operations. Additionally, the two organisations aimed to focus on improving Nexi’s platforms for acquiring, issuing, and ecommerce, as well as managing its hybrid infrastructure that integrated on-premises and cloud-based solutions.





Eurobank and LTIMindtree’s partnership

The Global Delivery Center, created by Eurobank and LTIMindtree and enabled by Fairfax Digital Services underlines the economic ties between Greece and India. Besides the recently established LTIMindtree Greece office, the centre is set to assist technology modernisation and digital innovation, as well as improving and maintaining important banking applications. At the same time, the initiative aims to allow Eurobank Group to meet the scaling customer needs, demands, and preferences as it grows its product offering.

Furthermore, the multi-year relationship will see LTIMindtree serving as the Service Partner for Eurobank Luxembourg’s Temenos implementation programme, offering maintenance, data migration, quality assurance, and post-production support solutions to the bank. Also, the company plans to scale innovation and modernise the technology infrastructure of Eurobank Group in Cyprus, Luxembourg, and Greece. The partnership is set to allow both companies to utilise the capabilities of LTIMindtree’s technology and data solutions to augment the customer experience and increase operational efficiency.