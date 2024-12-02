Enfuce and Swile launch a benefits card in Brazil

Enfuce has begun operating in Latin America through a new collaboration with Swile, extending their existing relationship into Brazil. The move introduces a combined benefits card that merges multiple employee allowances into a single payment instrument, aimed at simplifying how workers access and use mandated benefits across the country.

More than one million people already using Swile’s services in Brazil are expected to transition to the new card by mid-2026, while all newly onboarded customers will receive it from launch. The card integrates meal vouchers and wider multi-benefit allowances, covering categories such as food purchases, mobility spending, health-related needs, and education services. It also supports major digital wallets and follows the Mastercard M4M framework, allowing both physical and mobile use.

Development of a unified employee benefits card

The combined card is delivered through Enfuce’s issuer-processing platform, which was originally designed for European markets but has been adapted for Brazilian regulatory and operational requirements. The setup gives employers a single system for managing programmes while allowing employees to activate, block, or monitor their card activity through the app interface. Swile’s existing functionality, including nationwide merchant acceptance and a unified PIN for card and mobile transactions, remains in place.

Swile previously expanded its employee-benefits offering in France, where the company and Enfuce introduced an integrated card in 2023. That launch marked the beginning of a partnership that both firms have continued to build on. Their move into Brazil extends Enfuce’s geographic reach and represents its first formal entry into Latin America.

According to representatives from Enfuce, the launch demonstrates the company’s ability to adjust its modular platform to regional rules and operating conditions. Officials described the product as a secure and adaptable solution intended to streamline everyday card use. They added that entering Brazil is part of a general plan to extend the platform into additional international markets.

Swile officials said the rollout aligns with the company’s efforts to digitise employee benefits by merging its own product development with Enfuce’s technical infrastructure. They characterised the joint initiative as an opportunity to expand access to digital-first benefit systems in a market undergoing rapid adoption of such tools.

Enfuce, established in 2016, provides cloud-based card-issuing and payment-processing capabilities and operates under e-money licences in both Finland and the United Kingdom. Swile, founded in 2018, works across France and Brazil and supplies a range of digital employee-benefit services used by millions of workers and tens of thousands of corporate clients.