American Express has extended its partnership with Emburse to launch American Express Virtual Card issuance and Real-Time Transaction Data.

The two solutions will roll out on Emburse Enterprise Expense, an AI-driven platform that supports organisations to simplify travel, expense, invoice, and payment workflows. This will allow American Express and Emburse customers to issue Amex Virtual Cards within Emburse’s platform, while helping finance teams gain increased visibility into spend in real time. Additionally, entries will be created and categorised automatically with active mobile notifications.

New spend management capabilities

Virtual card issuance allows administrators to create American Express Virtual Cards for employees, contractors, or recruits, allowing for more efficient fund management for both online and in-store spending. Otherwise, employees can request them through pre-approvals, getting rid of reimbursements and shared cards. The cards can be pre-set with controls, date ranges, and budgets to ensure that transactions align with company policy. They also help reduce fraud risk with card numbers that can be isolated, frozen, or replaced without disrupting the customer’s account.

Meanwhile, the real-time transaction data feature enables Emburse to receive corporate card transaction information as the purchase happens, enabling the automatic creation and categorisation of expense entries, which offers administrators more visibility into authorised transactions. After spending, employees receive mobile notifications prompting them to capture receipts in the Emburse app. This feature speeds up data availability and automatically creates expenses at purchase, saving time and reducing errors. Real-time notifications help prevent missing receipts and ensure policy compliance, while instant access to transaction data gives administrators stronger oversight and smarter decision-making.

Virtual card issuance and real-time transaction data are available to US-based American Express corporate and business customers who are enrolled in Emburse Enterprise. As expanse management still remains a time-consuming task, the two companies aim to offer organisations ways to optimise the process for employees while maintaining control and visibility. The new features offer teams improved clarity, actionable insights, and the ability to create a better user experience.