Infinite, an institutional stablecoin infrastructure company, has announced the launch of Infinite Accounts, dedicated bank accounts with unique routing numbers that natively support both fiat payment rails and stablecoin transactions through a single API integration.

Erebor Bank, a recently chartered US national bank, is providing the traditional banking components of the product.

Infinite Accounts offer a range of conventional banking services, including deposits, withdrawals, ACH, and domestic and international wire transfers, alongside stablecoin functionality such as minting and burning stablecoins tied to fiat balances and on-chain transfers. Additionally, fiat balances in Infinite Accounts may be eligible for FDIC insurance; however, stablecoin balances are not, as Infinite is not a bank itself.

Use cases and market positioning

The product is designed to consolidate what has traditionally required multiple banking relationships, compliance vendors, and crypto infrastructure providers into a single platform. Example use cases include a payroll company sending ACH or stablecoin payments from the same account, and a treasury platform programmatically converting fiat deposits into stablecoins. Infinite positions itself as an enablement layer for B2B stablecoin adoption, providing turnkey APIs and SDKs to accelerate integrations alongside similar infrastructure providers such as Bridge and BVNK.

The launch comes amid growing institutional stablecoin adoption, accelerated by the GENIUS Act that passed into law in 2025, which established a federal regulatory framework for stablecoins in the US.

Erebor Bank was founded by Palmer Luckey and is backed by investors including Founders Fund and Andreessen Horowitz. The bank launched with a stated intention to support crypto use cases and crypto-native companies.

Commenting on the news, Nikhil Srinivasan, CEO of Infinite, noted that the platform combines real bank accounts, real payment rails, and stablecoin capabilities through a single integration that businesses can embed into existing workflows, making stablecoin payments as straightforward to adopt as any other payment method.