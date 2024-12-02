Epirus Bank and Atleos expand ATM network in Greece

NCR Atleos has partnered with Epirus Bank to modernise its ATM network and expand access to cash in Greece.

The alliance unified Atleos ATM as a Service (ATMaaS) model and Cashzone network resources to offer a branded retail network for Epirus Bank, allowing it to reduce costs, strengthen its presence nationwide, and provide better customer experiences. As per the agreement, Atleos will deliver ATM network lifecycle solutions such as location selection, installation, maintenance, and operational support, allowing the bank to focus on sustainability and customer journeys.

Expanding access to cash

The initiative started in 2025 and is expected to reach completion in three months, expanding customer convenience with new ATMs in key locations. The machines will feature Epirus Bank and Cashzone co-branding, making sure that customers benefit from improved services from both brands.

Atleos expressed positive feelings regarding the alliance, saying that its support for the bank will lead to growth and modernisation. The company brings forth its expertise in flexible and efficient solutions for banks seeking to meet ever-evolving customer expectations while optimising operational costs.

Epirus Bank shares the positive sentiment, saying that it chose Atleos for its experience in expanding self-service financial access for financial institutions, retailers and consumers. The initiative comes as the bank furthers its plans to expand nationwide across Greece, ensuring that its customers have simple and fast access to banking solutions everywhere. The bank also aims to prioritise security and convenience, contributing to a new way of banking and expanding financial access.

Additionally, Epirus Bank remains committed to serving the needs and demands of its clients, focusing on remaining compliant with the local and global regulatory requirements of the industry. Working closely with Atleos, it is expanding its reach across the country while ensuring that customers have access to cash when they need it.