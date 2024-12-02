Enfuce has partnered with Belgian fintech Monizze, a member of the Up Group, to expand into the Belgian and Luxembourg markets.

The two companies rolled out open-loop employee benefit cards in Luxembourg and are now working on hybrid closed- and open-loop employee benefit cards in Belgium. This marks a shift in Monizze’s focus, from closed-loop only to both closed- and open-loop infrastructure, enabling Enfuce to expand faster across European markets and beyond.

Improving employee benefits solutions

For Enfuce, this partnership represents a market entry in the Benelux region, reflecting its mission to modernise the employee benefits landscape with scalable solutions. Driven by its modular platform, the Monizze cards deliver real-time spend controls, fraud protection, and digital wallet integration, allowing users to take advantage of more freedom and convenience. Benefits can be utilised across a wide network of merchants, both online and in physical stores.

For Monizze, the upgrade enables it to offer merchants the opportunity to get affiliated with the Employee Benefits programme, offering a greater network to the users. For Enfuce, the initiative reflects its mission to contribute to the European employee benefits space. As open-loop solution adoption increases in the sector, the alliance signals a shift to more intelligent, inclusive, and user-centric experiences.

Enfuce believes that Belgium and Luxembourg are key markets for its European growth journey, and the alliance with Monizze offers its first live customers in the region, proving that its platform can quickly adapt to new environments. Its customers will also be able to scale across borders without rebuilding their infrastructure. The partnership is also helping Enfuce contribute to modern employee benefits by bringing its open-loop expertise to enable more flexible and inclusive solutions that work for employers, merchants, and employees.

Monizze chose Enfuce for its ability to deliver large-scale open-loop migrations with speed, and for its experience in the employee benefits market. The company shares positive sentiments about the alliance, remaining committed to contributing to the future of the landscape together with its partners.