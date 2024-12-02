Paymentology has partnered with Datos Insights to publish a new report, The Global Credit Card Shift: Next-Gen Platforms Bypass Legacy Limits.

The study shows a shift in consumer behaviour that transforms credit markets worldwide. Across APAC, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and LATAM, consumers demand digital-first credit experiences, driving increased credit card usage. Customers need instant issuance, greater spending control, personalised rewards, and the ability to better manage their funds.

Key findings of the report

Traditional institutions with legacy platforms are under pressure as fintechs, neobanks, and digital lenders enter the credit market, raising expectations around mobile-first journeys. New players are entering the market using next-gen tools to out-innovate veterans on product experience and time-to-market. According to the report, credit cards remain lucrative, but only issuers equipped with modern technology will capture this growth.

Additionally, embedded credit at checkout and numberless card designs become standard, reshaping how users think about borrowing and paying. Consumers increasingly demand advanced capabilities such as instant digital issuance, immediate wallet provisioning, flexible instalments, personalised rewards, and real-time spending controls.

These modern capabilities are only possible through an issuer-processing platform paired with credit ledgers that support real-time data, configurable solutions, and dynamic credit management, outperforming legacy platforms. The study concludes that issuers with infrastructure built for speed, flexibility, and real-time intelligence are the most equipped to compete in the future of credit. Next-gen, cloud-first processors are a must as legacy platforms can't keep up with digital issuance, complex credit models, and instalment flexibility.

The research was done by Datos Insights, supported by Paymentology, and draws on global market data, interviews, and analysis of evolving credit ecosystems across more than 12 key markets. It aims to offer guidance for both traditional issuers and new players, including on how to modernise credit infrastructure, deploy new digital features at speed, and compete effectively in rapidly evolving markets.