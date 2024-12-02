BMO launches Payment APIs

BMO has announced the launch of its Payment APIs, aimed at delivering secure and improved Embedded Finance experiences across North America.

Following this announcement, by being combined with BMO's reporting APIs, these solutions mark an important step in delivering optimised, client-focused digital payment experiences. Clients are set to be enabled to initiate and manage payments directly within their existing environments, unlocking faster transactions and a fully Embedded Finance experience.

In addition, this launch will focus on modernising payments and delivering scalable, embedded finance experiences, as the company’s Payment APIs were designed to meet the evolving needs of clients and partners, offering speed, transparency, and control across borders and platforms.

Integrating secure, real-time payment capabilities into ERP systems, treasury platforms, and customer-facing applications

According to the official press release, the key highlights of the initiative include:

Integrated payments at scale (companies and businesses will be given the possibility to embed BMO's payment capabilities directly into ERP, treasury, and customer-facing platforms, aiming to reduce manual processes and accelerate transactions).

Rapid development and deployment (meaning that developers will be enabled to gain instant access to secure APIs, clear documentation, and intuitive tools through the use of the BMO Developer Portal to build and launch solutions quickly)

Secure testing before go-live (representing a production-grade sandbox that was developed in order to allow businesses to validate cross-border payment flows in a secure, real-world environment before deployment).

