DKB partners with Upvest on securities services

Deutsche Kreditbank AG (DKB) has revealed its plans to expand its digital securities offering through a partnership with fintech Upvest.

The move is part of the bank’s wider strategy to strengthen its digital infrastructure and is scheduled to reach more than 5.9 million retail users by the end of 2026. The collaboration follows other recent digital initiatives at DKB, including a separate agreement with OpenAI, and is intended to create a platform that allows customers to access securities products through modernised infrastructure. Upvest will supply the technology via its modular Investment API, which covers trading, custody, and back-office services.

More details regarding the initiative

DKB officials said the new platform will provide users with real-time cost and performance data, along with features such as amount-based orders for shares, ETFs, and funds, including fractional shares. Additional services, such as integrated watchlists and options for retirement or children’s savings accounts, are expected to be introduced gradually.

Representatives from DKB said the decision to work with Upvest reflects a focus on adapting securities services to customer demand and increasing efficiency in product delivery. Upvest, founded in 2017, processes more than 100 million transactions annually and handled over 9.2 million orders in August 2025 alone, according to the official press release.

According to DKB officials, the partnership is aimed at modernising securities trading and ensuring scalability. Upvest representatives added that working with established banks demonstrates how its platform can serve both fintechs and traditional financial institutions.

DKB, headquartered in Berlin, is part of the BayernLB Group and ranks among the 20 largest banks in Germany. Upvest, which employs around 250 staff, counts several European fintechs and digital banks among its clients, including Revolut, N26, bunq, Webull, Raisin, and Openbank.