Deutsche Bank launches ICR API with Swift

Deutsche Bank has introduced Swift’s Instant Cash Reporting (ICR) solution, making it available to corporate clients seeking real-time access to account and balance data.

The bank’s integration with the API-based platform marks an expansion of its treasury services infrastructure, focusing on delivering consistent financial information through standardised and secure channels.

The ICR solution enables corporates to retrieve account data in real time via a single access point. Requests made by the client are routed through Swift, which serves as the central connector. Deutsche Bank responds with account-specific data in JSON format, using the ISO 20022 model. The system complies with cybersecurity standards to protect the integrity of client information.

Iberdrola implements ICR in treasury operations

Spain-based energy firm Iberdrola is the first corporate to implement the solution in collaboration with Deutsche Bank. According to Iberdrola representatives, the integration of the ICR API has improved operational workflows through automation, reduced manual errors, and streamlined access to account data. The company reported that the tool also supports cost control by optimising internal resource allocation and detecting unexpected transactions in real time.

The initiative is currently available to corporates and financial institutions connected to Swift. Officials from Deutsche Bank said the ICR offering is part of a broader effort to standardise multi-bank API connectivity, aiming to simplify integration for treasurers across institutions.

A representative from Swift noted that recent investments in API infrastructure have allowed the organisation to deliver more flexible solutions to financial institutions. The ICR offering complements other tools within Swift’s suite that focus on end-to-end transaction visibility and expanded ISO 20022 adoption.

Deutsche Bank has stated it is open to collaboration with other banks and corporates to expand the adoption of the ICR model, with the goal of promoting more widespread use of standardised multi-bank APIs within the industry.