Crunchfish has announced its partnership with CMA Small Systems in order to deliver optimised financial infrastructure solutions for central banks and FIs worldwide.

Following this announcement, through the process of combining Crunchfish’s secure Digital Cash technology with CMA’s experience in mission-critical systems, the partnership is set to enable payment ecosystems that are secure, modern, and resilient both online and offline.

In addition, the collaboration between Crunchfish and CMA has already started with a joint project that was focused on supporting offline payments. This initiative is expected to expand the reach of CMA’s Instant Payment System (IPS) solutions, while also providing a contingency layer for national payment infrastructures in order to ensure continuous and secure operation and uninterrupted payments, even in the event of connectivity issues or system disruptions.

More information on the Crunchfish x CMA Small Systems partnership

According to the official press release, the collaboration between Crunchfish and CMA is expected to deliver solutions that work securely and efficiently both online and offline to public sector financial authorities, as well as commercial payment networks, banks, and payment application providers. This process aims to make them resilient and ready for the demands of a future digital economy.

This partnership will also combine development with proven infrastructure, as it will incorporate Crunchfish’s Digital Cash technology together with CMA’s experience across central banks and financial market infrastructures in order to optimise the manner in which financial authorities and institutions build improved ecosystems. At the same time, both institutions will continue to focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of clients and users in an ever-evolving market, while prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the industry as well.