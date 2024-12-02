CRB Group, the parent company of Cross River Bank, a US-based technology infrastructure provider offering Embedded Financial solutions, has announced a USD 50 million common equity capital raise.

The investment comes from existing Cross River investors and accounts advised by T. Rowe Price Investment Management.

Cross River powers lending, payments, card, and crypto solutions for over 100 technology partners, including Stripe, Coinbase, Plaid, Affirm, Checkout.com, Upstart, Trustly, DailyPay, and X. Its proprietary real-time banking core provides the infrastructure through which partners deliver embedded financial solutions across payments, lending, crypto, and capital markets for businesses and consumers globally.

Capital deployment and strategic direction

The raise follows what the company described as a defining 2025, marked by accelerating momentum across product innovation, payments, capital markets, and lending. Cross River will use the capital to scale its crypto capabilities, accelerate its AI strategy and global expansion, deepen strategic partnerships, and bring new products to market.

Furthermore, the company's stated strategy centres on what it calls Embedded Finance 2.0, the bundling of crypto, lending, payments, and card services on a single platform with an AI layer, combined with compliance and risk management infrastructure. The raise reinforces Cross River's positioning as a bank-infrastructure provider for fintech and technology companies that require a regulated banking foundation for their Embedded Finance products.

Founded in 2008, Cross River is backed by several global investors. CRB Securities served as the exclusive strategic financial adviser on the transaction, with Sullivan and Cromwell acting as legal counsel.

Commenting on the news, Gilles Gade, Chairman, Founder, and CEO of Cross River, said T. Rowe Price's deepened investment reflects support for the company's Embedded Finance 2.0 strategy, combining crypto, lending, payments, and cards on one platform with an AI layer and strong compliance infrastructure.