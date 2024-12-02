Contact and Al Safy Group agree financing partnership in Egypt

Contact and Al Safy Group have signed a memorandum of understanding to cooperate on the development of a new financing model for the Egyptian market.

The agreement sets out a long-term partnership focused on integrating financial services into commercial and consumer-facing platforms operated by Al Safy Group. The collaboration centres on building a digital financing platform that will initially address consumer finance needs, with plans to extend into insurance and other non-banking financial services at a later stage. The proposed platform is intended to operate using Embedded Finance principles, allowing financing options to be offered directly within purchasing and service environments rather than through separate channels.

Embedded Finance model and sector coverage

The planned model brings together Contact’s activities across consumer and vehicle finance, insurance, leasing, factoring and mortgage finance with Al Safy Group’s diversified operations. Al Safy Group is active in areas including retail, electronics distribution, payments, transportation, real estate and automotive manufacturing and distribution. Its portfolio includes businesses such as Spinneys, Xiaomi, Mobilaty, Switch Plus, Tafweela and SN Automotive.

Artificial intelligence tools are expected to support the platform by automating parts of the credit assessment and approval process, with the stated aim of reducing processing times and simplifying access to financing. The partners indicated that the platform is designed to be scalable across different sectors as additional services are added.

Contact was established in 2001 and operates as a non-banking financial services provider in Egypt through a network of subsidiaries and affiliated companies. Its structure allows it to offer multiple financial products under a single operational framework, aligning with several efforts to expand access to formal financial services as part of Egypt’s digital transformation initiatives.

Representatives from Contact said the agreement is intended to move beyond a conventional commercial partnership, instead focusing on the development of an integrated financial services environment supported by technology. Al Safy Group officials described the cooperation as a way to introduce more adaptable financing options across the group’s businesses while supporting its longer-term expansion plans.