Constant AI, a US-based agentic AI company focused on credit union loan operations, has announced the launch of Nia, an AI agent designed to automate the full skip-a-pay request process for credit unions and community banks from initial member interaction through to core system update, without staff involvement.

Skip-a-pay programmes allow loan holders to defer a payment for a fee and are offered by the majority of credit unions. However, processing requests has historically been staff-intensive, with most community financial institutions fielding requests by phone or form, managing seasonal surges by redeploying staff, and routing approvals through queues that can take three to five days to resolve. That delay creates a risk of members becoming delinquent and ineligible before their request is processed.

Architecture and integration

Nia is built on a deterministic state machine with an agentic conversational layer, distinguishing it from retrieval-only AI implementations. The agent evaluates each institution's eligibility rules in real time, accounting for loan type, fee structures, and member-specific conditions, checks eligibility against the core system, approves or denies, and writes the outcome directly back to the core. The entire interaction completes in minutes. Every decision is logged, auditable, and explainable. The underlying transaction infrastructure has processed over 1.5 million automated transactions to credit union core systems over more than three years of production use.

Nia integrates natively with Jack Henry Symitar and SilverLake, Fiserv DNA, and Corelation Keystone core systems, and is SOC 2 Type 2 certified. It is available across voice, digital banking, chat, and text channels.

Michigan State University Federal Credit Union, an institution with over USD 8 billion in assets, is among the first to deploy Nia. Constant AI has also been named as the first fintech partner in Eltropy's newly launched Agentic AI Platform, which serves more than 750 credit unions across North America.

Furthermore, Nia is the first in a planned library of specialised agents targeting specific credit union workflows, with future agents covering debt protection, CPI reversal, and other high-volume member interactions.

Commenting on the news, Catherine York Powers, CEO of Constant AI, said Nia is a live agentic AI system handling real member conversations with every decision logged, governed, and explainable, not a chatbot, and described compliance and auditability as non-negotiable design requirements.