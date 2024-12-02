Chase has introduced its first insurance product for UK customers through a bundled coverage package.

The US-based bank announced on 4 February 2026 that Chase Protect is now available to UK current account holders at a monthly cost of GBP 12.50. The package combines worldwide travel insurance, mobile phone insurance, and AA UK breakdown cover in a single subscription.

Product structure and distribution

Chase Protect operates as an add-on service to the bank's UK current account offering. Customers can purchase coverage, manage policies, and submit claims through the Chase mobile application. The product is being deployed in phases to the bank's UK customer base from 4 February 2026.

The insurance launch expands Chase's UK retail banking services beyond deposit accounts and payment products. Chase entered the UK market in 2021 with a digital current account and has since added savings accounts, cashback programmes, and round-up features for automatic savings.

According to Harish Iyer, Head of Insurance at Chase, the bundled structure is designed to provide coverage for common risk categories through a single monthly payment and unified digital management interface.

Market positioning and competitive context

The UK personal insurance market includes multiple providers offering standalone and bundled coverage for travel, mobile devices, and breakdown assistance. Chase's entry into this segment follows a pattern of digital banks expanding beyond core banking services into adjacent financial products.

Travel insurance, mobile phone protection, and breakdown cover represent categories where UK consumers frequently purchase separate policies from insurers, mobile network operators, and motoring organisations. Bundled offerings aim to simplify policy management and pricing structures for customers who require multiple types of coverage.

Chase competes with established UK banks and digital challengers that offer insurance products alongside current accounts. Several UK financial institutions have developed insurance partnerships or in-house capabilities to distribute coverage through digital channels.

The addition of insurance aligns with Chase's strategy to increase product depth within its UK operations and provide additional revenue streams beyond interest income and interchange fees.