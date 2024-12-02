Denmark-based Cardlay has launched its first embedded commercial card and spend management programme in the US, in partnership with Conduiit.

The launch marks Cardlay's entry into the North American market and represents a live validation of its white-label infrastructure model, which allows financial institutions and vertical platforms to add commercial spend management capabilities on top of their existing issuing and processing infrastructure, without replacing core systems. The company describes its approach as an API-driven, modular frontend layer that includes configurable spend controls, real-time transaction visibility, automated approval workflows, and expense management functionality.

Targeting incumbents in a challenger-driven market

The commercial card segment in the US has seen significant activity from vertically integrated players that have built proprietary stacks from the ground up. Cardlay's proposition is directed at established banks and fintechs that seek to modernise their commercial card portfolios without undertaking full infrastructure replacement. Through the process of separating the user-facing spend experience from the underlying issuing and processing layer, the platform is intended to reduce the time and complexity associated with launching competitive commercial card products.

The platform was also designed to serve both large and mid-market organisations, as well as smaller businesses and distributed teams, where ease of use at the employee level is a priority.

The initial US programme was delivered in partnership with Conduiit, a financial platform serving the creator and entertainment economy. Through the integration, Conduiit is making available a commercial card and spend management product tailored to creators, production companies, and distributed teams. The arrangement gives Conduiit access to enterprise-grade spend controls, approval workflows, and real-time transaction visibility without requiring the company to build proprietary infrastructure. In addition, cards will be issued on the Mastercard network.

Cardlay's infrastructure integrates with existing processors, issuing banks, and payment networks across markets, a design choice that underpins its positioning as a deployable layer rather than a replacement platform.

With the first US programme now live, Cardlay has indicated that additional North American partnerships are in development, suggesting a phased approach to building out its presence in the region.