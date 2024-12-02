Capital on Tap secures GBP 500 mln in ABS funding deal

Capital on Tap has completed a GBP 500 million asset-backed securitisation linked to receivables from its business credit card portfolio. The move marked the company’s third transaction under the ‘London Cards’ programme. The issuance, described by the company as the largest non-bank credit card ABS carried out in Europe to date, establishes a long-term funding channel intended to underpin its lending activity to small firms.

The securitisation received investment-grade ratings across all tranches, supported by a customer base that now exceeds 200,000 small enterprises in the UK and the US. According to representatives from Capital on Tap, the ratings signal steady performance of the underlying assets and help expand access to institutional capital at a time when several mainstream lenders have become more cautious in extending credit.

Market context and investor participation

The deal was arranged and placed by a group of international banks, including BNP Paribas, Citi, Lloyds, Societe Generale and SMBC Group. Officials from these institutions described the issuance as a notable step in the company’s funding strategy and said it offered investors exposure to a segment of the UK small business market that continues to show resilience. One representative involved in the syndication said the master trust structure should give Capital on Tap more predictable and scalable access to the capital markets.

A spokesperson for Capital on Tap noted that many smaller firms experience fluctuations in access to finance and said the new structure is intended to help the company maintain available credit facilities during such periods. They added that securing investment-grade status supports efforts to continue providing short-term funding tools relied upon by a wide range of smaller enterprises.

Capital on Tap operates a business credit card and spend-management platform used by small companies across both sides of the Atlantic. The company reports that more than GBP 20 billion has been spent through its cards and that its user base has grown alongside its expansion in the US.