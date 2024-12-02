Bottomline launches AI agent for treasury operations

Bottomline has revealed plans to introduce an embedded artificial intelligence agent within its Global Cash Management and Payments Hub. The feature, designed for corporate finance teams, aims to support treasury, liquidity, and cash management functions by allowing users to engage directly with financial data through natural language queries.

The AI agent, called Bea, will be incorporated into Bottomline’s Treasury and Cash Management platform. According to company officials, the tool is being developed to serve as a digital assistant for finance professionals, providing responses to questions about balances, forecasts, and internal payments. It will integrate a large language model with predictive analytics to deliver data-driven insights and streamline decision-making.

A closer look at AI integration

Bottomline representatives explained that the AI agent will act as a digital counterpart to treasury and finance teams, offering role-based personalisation to surface the most relevant information for each user. Instead of navigating multiple dashboards, professionals will be able to request details such as cash positions or payment approvals through conversational prompts.

When deployed, the system is expected to enhance the efficiency of cash flow forecasting and liquidity management. By leveraging real-time visibility, predictive analysis, and automated functionality, the technology is intended to support more informed financial decisions within corporate environments.

Company officials stated that the AI agent operates within a secure framework designed to maintain data privacy and compliance by ensuring no information is shared with public language models. A representative from Bottomline described the company’s broader goal as embedding intelligence into daily treasury operations to promote efficiency and clarity in financial decision-making.

An external industry observer from Strategic Treasurer noted that AI systems such as this one represent the growing move toward real-time, data-led decision-making across the financial sector.