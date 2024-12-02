BNI Madagascar launches custom Temenos platform with Orion

BNI Madagascar has adopted a reimagined version of the Temenos digital banking platform, deployed with support from Orion Innovation.

The deployment marks a move toward overhauling the bank’s digital experience, with a new mobile application that diverges from standard templates to introduce an interface designed for local user expectations.

The reimagined app was developed through a close collaboration between Orion and BNI Madagascar, in a process that aimed to align with the bank’s long-term strategic goals and visual identity. According to officials from Orion, the effort involved navigating various design elements and technical specifications to produce a system that could support future expansions while streamlining existing operations.

BNI Madagascar officials said the mobile platform was conceived to offer more intuitive interaction flows, aiming to transcend basic mobile banking by focusing on ease of use and accessibility. In internal assessments since launch, the bank has reported increased user uptake and largely positive feedback centred on the application’s structure and navigability.

Regional deployments reflect a push for transformation

Officials from Temenos said the BNI Madagascar rollout reflects a pattern of digital transformation across African markets, where banks are looking to accelerate service delivery and customer engagement. They noted that the recent deployment also underscores the adaptability of Temenos’ digital offerings when combined with implementation partners who can delve into local needs and deliver tailored experiences.

Orion representatives described the platform as scalable and built to support new feature rollouts at pace, an approach they claim will help BNI Madagascar stay responsive to evolving customer requirements.

Earlier this year, EastWest Bank in the Philippines opted to use Temenos’ Software as a Service (SaaS) model as part of its core banking upgrade. That deployment, such as BNI Madagascar’s, forms part of a growing selection of financial institutions looking to navigate various digital infrastructure changes through off-the-shelf solutions adapted to local contexts.