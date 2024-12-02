FDATA adds Prometeo to its North and Latin American network

The Financial Data and Technology Association (FDATA) has expanded its membership base with the addition of Prometeo.

Prometeo is a financial technology infrastructure provider operating across Latin America and the United States. The move brings Prometeo into a trade body that represents more than 30 companies involved in financial data access and consumer-permissioned services throughout the US and Canada.

Prometeo focuses on bank connectivity, account verification, payment initiation and access to financial data, primarily serving businesses that require integration with multiple financial institutions. Its platform offers embedded banking capabilities through a multi-bank API, enabling automated access to account information and transactional services across a wide regional footprint.

Open Finance policy engagement across the Americas

The membership comes at a time when Open Banking and Open Finance initiatives are progressing unevenly across jurisdictions, increasing attention on regulatory alignment and cross-border interoperability. FDATA officials indicated that Prometeo’s operational experience in multiple markets would inform discussions on secure data sharing, consumer consent frameworks and payments modernisation.

As part of FDATA, Prometeo will take part in regulatory engagement and industry consultations led by the association. These efforts are aimed at promoting consistent policy approaches across North and Latin America, reflecting a recent shift among infrastructure providers towards more involvement in the regulatory process as financial systems become more interconnected.

Prometeo representatives expressed that the decision to join FDATA aligns with the company’s focus on supporting scalable and secure financial infrastructure across the region. They noted that participation in the association provides an opportunity to contribute to policy discussions shaping how Open Finance frameworks develop and are implemented in practice.

Prometeo’s network includes more than 1,500 connections to approximately 1,200 financial institutions across 11 Latin American countries. The reach places the company within ongoing debates around how Open Finance models can be extended beyond domestic markets while maintaining regulatory compliance and data protection standards. FDATA continues to support collaboration between fintech firms, data access platforms and policymakers as Open Finance models evolve.