Anthropic to raise USD 10 billion

Anthropic, the company behind the chatbot Claude, has been in talks to raise USD 10 billion in its latest funding round, raising its valuation to USD 350 billion.

GIC, Singapore’s sovereign wealth fund, and Coatue Management are to lead the new financing. The total amount of the fundraising may change, according to the press release, and Microsoft and Nvidia, which previously said they will invest USD 15 billion together, are likely to participate as well.

A USD 10 billion funding round

This level of funding would represent a significant increase in Anthropic’s valuation. The startup previously raised USD 13 billion from investors back in September 2025, at a USD 183 billion valuation, and the haul strengthened the company’s presence as a valuable startup, reflecting the broader interest from investors in AI technology.

The company was founded in 2021 by former employees from OpenAI, positioning itself as a safety-conscious alternative that users can trust. Much like OpenAI, Anthropic was increasing its spending on chips and data centres to build more advanced AI systems and support its adoption of the technology.

In contrast, OpenAI was valued at USD 500 billion in a secondary share sale last year, as the company allegedly held talks with investors to raise billions of dollars at a valuation of USD 750 billion. However, Anthropic’s latest round is regarded as the largest megaround to date for an AI startup.

In July 2025, the firm launched an edition of Claude for the regulated financial industry, offering market research, due diligence, and investment decision-making support. Claude is designed for financial institutions to use for financial modelling, trading system modernisation, risk assessment, and compliance automation. It features pre-built MCP connectors providing optimal access to enterprise and market data platforms, offering a unified interface together with internal and external financial data sources, such as Databricks and Snowflake.