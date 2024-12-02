Bank of America adds capital markets insights to Cashpro app

Bank of America has added a new feature to its CashPro platform, giving corporate users access to capital markets information directly through the mobile app. The service, called Capital Markets Insights, provides US-based CashPro clients with data on investment-grade debt markets, including issuance trends and pricing information. The tool incorporates the bank’s proprietary Trade Evaluation Driver (TED), an AI-based algorithm that measures market variables to produce a score reflecting conditions for investment-grade issuance.

According to Bank of America representatives, the feature is intended to give clients a standardised way of assessing whether prevailing market conditions are favourable before proceeding with a bond offering.

Consolidating data into one platform

According to the official press release, previously, treasurers and finance teams often had to rely on phone calls, emails, or third-party providers to collect comparable data. By integrating these insights into CashPro, Bank of America aims to centralise information that was otherwise fragmented. Users will now be able to access daily issuance statistics, new issue volumes from the past month, and search functions for secondary bond pricing.

Bank officials explained that those approving payments within CashPro are often the same decision-makers overseeing debt issuance. They noted that by adding market data into the app, companies can align cash management with funding strategies more directly. Another representative highlighted that embedding capital markets functionality within CashPro is expected to help clients respond more quickly to changing market conditions.

CashPro is currently used by corporate and commercial clients worldwide to manage treasury, credit, trade, and other operations. The app forms part of Bank of America’s digital banking services, which reach millions of businesses and consumers globally.