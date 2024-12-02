Worldpay has announced the launch of its new Embedded Finance Engine product, including embedded lending, banking, and card issuing services for platform partners.

Following this announcement, the new Embedded Finance Engine was developed as a new suite of optimised financial service products that its software platform partners and collaborators will have the possibility to quickly integrate in order to drive higher retention, as well as revenue growth. This process is set to take place while streamlining their tech stacks and exosystems as well.

Worldpay’s Embedded Finance Engine will be available to partners integrated with Worldpay for Platforms. In addition, it includes embedded lending, banking, and commercial card issuing products with plans to expand capabilities rapidly over the following months.

More information on Worldpay’s launch of the Embedded Finance Engine

According to the official press release, Worldpay’s pre-built Embedded Finance components are expected to make it fast and easy for software platforms to deliver secure and efficient financial services directly from their business management applications. At the same time, with a simple, single integration, Worldpay’s Embedded Finance Engine, which features modern programming architecture and configurable widgets, is expected to deliver embedded financial services that are ready to launch without requiring major investment or additional resources.

Furthermore, Worldpay’s Embedded Finance Engine is set to significantly reduce the compliance and fraud risk burden for software platforms, giving them the possibility to focus on their core business. Through the process of handling regulatory requirements and risk management, Worldpay will eliminate the need for additional operating expenses that are typically required to launch and maintain new financial offerings. As new products will become available, platforms will be enabled to activate them efficiently and securely, without incurring extra costs or dedicating resources to ongoing compliance and fraud prevention.