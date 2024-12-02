U.S. Bank has enabled partner FIs to provide their customers with flexible embedded financing options through the U.S. Bank Avvance developer portal experience.

Created for partnerships, the programme’s new developer portal experience is set to allow institutions to integrate point-of-sale financing directly into their platforms. The newly launched API-powered integration options enable partners to personalise the experience based on their business customers’ needs. Also, the portal provides methods for embedded partners ranging from low code to full headless integration ones.

These newly rolled out capabilities with Avvance come as part of the U.S. Bank Developer Portal, which includes a suite of more than 40 financial APIs for consumer, business, and corporate needs.

U.S. Bank Avvance’s offering

As detailed by U.S. Bank’s officials, Avvance continues to extend its support for partners to expand their business. By offering a bank-built point-of-sale financing solution that is now customisable, partners will be able to offer a more simplified and optimal experience for their clients and the end consumer. By utilising Avvance, merchants are set to be able to provide loans from USD 300 to USD 25,000 with flexible terms varying from three to 60 months. With the new platform, they can:

Use U.S. Bank’s brand and comprehensive infrastructure, including merchant relationships, online banking, disputes, and reporting;

Design financing based on their needs with modular APIs and try-before-you-buy options;

Collaborate with solution engineers and strategic advisors focused on implementation optimisation.

Among the first integrated partners to use the feature is LendPro, a waterfall-based consumer finance platform for retailers. Through this, the company supports its commitment to offering simplified, embedded financing experiences for merchants and consumers.

Furthermore, developed to support integration, Avvance is set to scale flexibility to access a dedicated merchant portal with all the platform’s functionalities, including marketing materials, invoicing, pricing management, and transaction tracking. As part of this, U.S. Bank handles the consumer loan application process.