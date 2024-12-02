Italy-based Banco BPM has rolled out enriched transaction details within its mobile app, enabled by Snowdrop Solutions’ enrichment API.

Integrating Snowdrop’s enrichment technology, supported by Google’s AI algorithms and technology services, is set to allow Banco BPM to provide clear, recognisable transaction summaries. Through this, users can view detailed information, including the merchant’s brand, the transaction amount, date and time, a static map with geolocation, the address, and the business category.

Furthermore, this milestone places Banco BPM as Snowdrop’s first client in Italy, underlining the company’s commitment to scaling its intuitive banking solutions across the continent. Commenting on the move, representatives from Snowdrop Solutions emphasised that, in addition to improving the banking experience for customers, the collaboration with Banco BPM underlines their company’s focus on expanding its services across Southern Europe. Through its advanced AI-enabled solution, the company seeks to support financial institutions in transforming complex data into intuitive experiences.

Additionally, Banco BPM mentioned its commitment to offering optimal digital banking experiences to its customers, working on improving its services through advanced solutions. With the newly added feature available in its platform, the bank can facilitate increased clarity for users, as well as control over their movements. The project comes as part of Banco BPM’s broader strategy to support an intuitive digital banking experience and showcases how collaboration with fintech companies can deliver several benefits to clients.

Latest news from Snowdrop

A few months before this announcement, Limited added Snowdrop API to augment its transaction data, focusing on scaling transparency in financial activity across its user base, which spanned across 176 countries. The integration enabled customers to benefit from access to improved transaction data that included merchant names, brand identifiers, and logos. With this added context, Limited sought to help its customers identify where and how they spent their funds, especially when transacting internationally.