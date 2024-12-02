Limited adds Snowdrop API to improve transaction data

The move is aimed at improving transparency in financial activity across Limited’s user base, which spans 176 countries. As part of the integration, customers now have access to improved transaction data that includes merchant names, brand identifiers, and logos.

This added context is intended to help users more easily identify where and how they’ve spent funds, especially when transacting internationally.

Better data to support global self-custody

Limited provides self-custodial financial services including spending, saving, investing, and transactions across multiple jurisdictions. Its decision to adopt Snowdrop’s enrichment API reflects a wider trend among fintech platforms to offer features traditionally associated with banking services, while maintaining the user control typical of crypto-native products.

Representatives from Limited noted that providing clearer transaction data can help build user confidence, especially when it comes to navigating a mix of decentralised and traditional finance tools. They added that the visual improvements also align with expectations commonly found in premium financial platforms.





What else has Snowdrop been up to?

Snowdrop Solutions specialises in applying geolocation and data enrichment technologies to financial services, often partnering with digital banks and fintechs looking to refine user experience. Apart from working with Limited, Snowdrop has also engaged in other noteworthy partnerships this year, including a collaboration with go-to-pocket money app Kard. This particular partnership aimed to clean up merchant names, as well as to eliminate confusing or incomplete transaction details.

Moreover, Snowdrop Solutions worked with Banco Sabadell in January 2025 to integrate the Snowdrop MRS API technology into the bank’s platform. This integration enabled customers to view the locations of their card transactions on a map, alongside the merchant’s name and logo, providing clearer insights into their purchase history.