US-based artificial intelligence company Anthropic has introduced a set of tools designed for financial advisers, connecting its Claude chatbot to investment analytics and wealth-management software from providers including BlackRock, Charles Schwab and Addepar. The product, named Claude for Financial Advisors, is intended to support financial services firms in preparing for client meetings, reviewing portfolios, and managing follow-up tasks.

Product scope and integrations

According to the announcement, Claude for Financial Advisors connects to data and software from a wider set of partners beyond the three named above, including Envestnet, iCapital, Orion, Wealthbox, Wealth.com and Zocks. These integrations span portfolio analytics, alternative investment platforms, customer relationship management systems and compliance-related tools used across the wealth-management sector. By linking Claude directly to these systems, Anthropic aims to embed the assistant into the daily workflow of financial advisers rather than positioning it as a standalone research tool.

The launch builds on Anthropic's broader activity in financial services, where the company has previously developed Claude-based tools for investment research, portfolio analysis, financial modelling, and the preparation of client materials. The new product extends this work specifically to the adviser segment of the industry, addressing tasks such as pre-meeting preparation and post-meeting administrative work.

Competitive context

The launch follows a similar move by OpenAI, which introduced a version of ChatGPT for the financial services industry days earlier, targeting investment bankers and equity researchers with tools for financial research, modelling and client-facing materials. The near-simultaneous launches from Anthropic and OpenAI indicate that both companies are pursuing distinct segments within financial services: OpenAI's offering is oriented toward research and banking functions, while Anthropic's product is aimed more specifically at the client-facing adviser workflow, including portfolio review and meeting preparation.

Industry backdrop

The announcement arrives at a time when the pace and cost of AI development are facing increased scrutiny. Industry leaders have raised questions about whether current levels of investment in AI infrastructure and model development can be sustained, and how quickly the technology should be deployed given ongoing concerns about potential misuse. This broader debate forms the backdrop against which both Anthropic and OpenAI are moving to secure adoption within regulated financial sectors, where client data handling, compliance and audit requirements add further complexity to enterprise AI deployment.

For wealth-management firms, tools that connect directly to existing portfolio and client-management infrastructure may reduce the manual administrative burden associated with meeting preparation and follow-up documentation. The extent to which such integrations are adopted will likely depend on how financial institutions weigh efficiency gains against data governance and regulatory considerations specific to the advisory business.