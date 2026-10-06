UK-based expense management platform ExpenseIn has extended its partnership with Stripe, the programmable financial services company, to introduce automated reimbursement for its users. The integration enables employees to be repaid automatically for approved out-of-pocket expenses, removing one of the final manual steps in the expense process.

Until now, even the most efficient expense management processes have involved several manual steps, with finance teams required to review and transfer approved claims and process reimbursements separately through different banking or payroll software. By building on Stripe, ExpenseIn aims to close this gap, allowing approved claims to trigger payment directly to an employee's bank account without any additional manual intervention.

For finance teams, the capability means less time spent on administrative work and a faster turnaround between an expense being approved and an employee being paid. For employees, it removes the need to chase repayments, as reimbursement becomes part of the approval process rather than a separate, time-consuming wait.

Commenting on the announcement, Richard Jones, VP of Product at ExpenseIn, said that reimbursement has always been the final mile of expense management and the part employees feel most directly. He added that the partnership with Stripe enables ExpenseIn to offer customers a fully end-to-end process, from submitting a claim to being paid, without adding extra admin for finance teams, and described the move as a meaningful step towards making expense management something businesses barely have to think about.

A shift in how finance teams manage expenses

According to the company, the launch reflects a broader change in how finance teams approach expense management. Instead of treating reimbursement as a separate, manual finance function, businesses are increasingly looking to integrate it directly into the tools employees already use to submit and monitor expense claims.

Jones noted that the extended relationship with Stripe reflects ExpenseIn's ambition to go beyond managing expenses and remove every point of friction around them. He explained that finance teams at growing companies are often stretched across multiple responsibilities, and that eliminating a manual payment run can free up valuable time each month that would otherwise be spent settling payments, chasing bank details, or resolving queries.

The new reimbursement capability is available to ExpenseIn customers as of 6 October 2026, with no additional setup required for existing users.