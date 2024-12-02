Affinity Africa has introduced Affinity Boost, a savings account designed to help individuals and business owners reach financial goals with competitive returns.

Affinity Boost allows customers to establish specific savings goals, whether it's purchasing a motorcycle, launching a business, or planning a trip, and select a fixed time frame (tenor) to grow their funds while earning competitive annual interest.

This product’s top-up feature enables users to add additional funds at any time or set up automated transfers daily, weekly, or monthly into their accounts, helping them increase their returns and achieve their goals more swiftly.

The introduction of Affinity Boost broadens the company’s selection of transactional and high-yield savings accounts. The accounts provide a variety of tenors and return combinations designed to cater to diverse financial needs and customer profiles. Whether customers seek daily liquidity, shorter terms for quick gains, or longer durations for increased returns.

Beyond savings accounts, Affinity also offers a comprehensive lending portfolio that features competitive rates. This includes Instant Loans, short-term Working Capital, and long-term Growth Capital, enabling individuals and MSMEs to access credit on their terms.

Optimised digital experience

Alongside Affinity Boost, the company is unveiling a newly redesigned app and website. The app allows customers to monitor their savings progress through an intuitive and transparent dashboard, along with a user-friendly interface for daily tasks like payments and deposits. On the website, users can access web-banking tools and even apply for an instant loan with just a few clicks.

Affinity has experienced swift adoption of its digital banking services: over 80,000 customers have signed up, with approximately 80% actively using the mobile app. Notably, 55% of customers who initially engaged with Affinity’s agent network have transitioned to using the mobile app, highlighting the platform's effectiveness in promoting financial and digital literacy.