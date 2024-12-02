9fin, a UK-based intelligence platform for debt capital markets, has raised USD 170 million in a Series C funding round, valuing the company at USD 1.3 billion.

According to the official press release, the round is led by HarbourVest, with participation from CPP Investments, Highland Europe, Spark Capital, Redalpine, and Seedcamp. CPP Investments became an investor following its adoption of 9fin as a client.

9fin provides credit professionals with a platform combining proprietary data, real-time analysis, and AI-driven workflows for debt markets, covering automated parsing of complex legal documents, credit signal identification, and situation tracking across geographies and asset classes. The company currently serves more than 300 law firms, banks, asset managers, and advisory firms and reports multiple consecutive years of 100% annual recurring revenue growth.

Investment focus and market context

The funding will be directed at two areas. First, embedding AI more deeply into core credit workflows, not as an add-on layer but as a foundational component of the analytical process, to redefine workflows rather than accelerate existing ones. Second, expanding 9fin's proprietary data foundation, which the company describes as compounding in value with each interaction.

9fin is also scaling its US operations, which it describes as its fastest-growing market after having no presence there three years ago. The company employs more than 400 people across engineering, AI, data, editorial, and debt markets.

Furthermore, the raise comes as structural changes affect credit markets globally. Private credit, leveraged finance, and restructuring are increasingly interconnected, while macro volatility has raised the cost of analytical errors. At USD 145 trillion, debt capital markets represent the largest asset class globally; yet, the infrastructure supporting professional decision-making has remained fragmented and manual compared to other financial market segments.

The current funding comes a few years after the company secured USD 23 million. At that time, 9fin intended to direct the capital towards growing its US presence and further scaling its product into new asset classes.