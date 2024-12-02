9fin raises USD 23 mln





The new capital will be used to scale the 9fin team, grow its presence in the US market, and expand its product into new asset classes.











9fin’s mission is to organise the world’s leveraged finance information and make it accessible and useful through its data, news, and predictive analytics platform. Leveraging proprietary machine learning and computer vision, 9fin is a smart way to find leveraged finance intelligence, centralising everything that’s needed to analyse a credit or win a mandate in one place.

To date, 9fin has raised nearly USD 37 million in total funding including early investments from Fly Ventures, and a number of high-net-worth individuals including co-founder of Indeed Paul Forster and co-founder of MMC Ventures Alan Morgan. Since 2021, the company has more than doubled its client base, tripled its team, and quadrupled its ARR. 9fin’s recent success, customer demand and fresh capital spurred the opening of a new office in New York City.





9fin in other news

In February 2021, 9fin was announcing its partnership with the European Leveraged Finance Association (ELFA). The partnership allows ELFA members to benefit from 9fin's expertise in covenants and related market trends. ELFA is a trade association for European leveraged finance investors. It aims to create a more transparent, efficient, and resilient leveraged finance market by establishing and enhancing industry best practice, promoting transparency and facilitating engagement between market participants.

In September 2022, 9fin has launched its new ESG Company Data product. The intelligence provider has analysed thousands of sources, including company documents, offering memoranda, sustainability reports and frameworks, to build a data product that offers standardised ESG information, including the ability to trace key data points back to their original source.The launch cane ahead of new legislation which will impact financial market participants (FMPs), including asset managers, banks and fund brokers. As of December 2022, the sustainable finance disclosure regulation (SFDR) is set to enforce the mandatory disclosure of 14 data points known as the principle adverse impact (PAI) indicators.