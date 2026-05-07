Yuno, a global financial infrastructure and payment orchestration platform, has announced a partnership with Triple-A, a licensed global payment institution, to enable stablecoin payment acceptance for merchants through Yuno's platform.

Merchants can activate stablecoin payments via a single integration that connects more than 1,000 payment methods, PSPs, and fraud solutions, without requiring separate stablecoin infrastructure management.

The partnership embeds Triple-A's regulated stablecoin infrastructure directly into Yuno's orchestration layer, providing merchants with a compliant route to accept digital currencies alongside conventional payment methods. Triple-A serves over 1,000 enterprise customers globally and states its network reaches more than 700 million digital currency owners. The company holds licences across the US, Europe, and Singapore.

Use case and merchant demand

The integration targets merchants in sectors including SaaS, gaming, ecommerce, travel, and the creator economy, where globally distributed customer bases increasingly include users who prefer or require stablecoin payment options, particularly in markets with limited card infrastructure or where cross-border payment friction is high. By adding stablecoin acceptance within the existing Yuno platform, merchants can expand payment method coverage without adding operational complexity.

Furthermore, stablecoins offer specific advantages for cross-border transactions, where conventional card rails introduce currency conversion costs, settlement delays, and higher decline rates. The integration allows merchants to accept stablecoin payments with the same performance visibility and routing controls available for other payment methods within the Yuno platform.

Commenting on the news, Juan Pablo Ortega, CEO and Founder of Yuno, mentioned that businesses are serving increasingly global customers who expect more flexible ways to pay, and that the partnership aims to ensure that merchants can meet that demand while improving cross-border transaction success and reducing checkout friction. Eric Barbier, Founder and CEO of Triple-A, added that the collaboration makes it simple for businesses to accept digital currencies in a secure, compliant way, giving merchants confidence to adopt stablecoins at scale.