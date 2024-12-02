WhiteBIT, a European crypto exchange, has secured a Virtual Asset Service Provider (VASP) registration in Argentina, with plans to launch in Brazil.

The initiative is a key step in the company’s expansion in Latin America, growing its B2B and B2C services. WhiteBIT will be integrating with local fiat providers and offering support for local currencies as part of its goal to improve accessibility and convenience for domestic users in both countries.

More about the initiative

For Argentinians, this means secure access to exchange services, aimed at making digital assets simple to access for everyone. In Brazil, the company has already established a local branch, preparing to launch under the country’s upcoming VASP regulatory framework, which is expected to take effect later this year.

WhiteBIT’s Latin American entry follows a series of regulatory milestones achieved in the past year, including authorisations in Australia, Croatia, and Italy. Additionally, the company launched operations in Kazakhstan in November 2025, enabling users in the country to trade and exchange digital assets, explore the WBT Coin ecosystem, and use Whitechain for transparent data verification.

WhiteBIT’s dual-market expansion aims to lead to broader regional expansion, fostering wider adoption of regulated crypto services in South America. As the LATAM region is experiencing increased crypto adoption, securing licences here will drive global crypto market expansion.

The company is committed to strengthening its presence and expanding responsibly, cooperating closely with regulators and industry partners worldwide. Brazil currently ranks 5th and Argentina 14th in emerging crypto adoption, according to the 2025 Chainalysis Global Crypto Adoption Index. LATAM has experienced a 63% increase in crypto transaction volume over the past 12 months, driven by individual and institutional participation. Argentina still relies on stablecoins to keep up with inflation, while Brazil has high enterprise-level blockchain adoption. WhiteBIT provides more than 800 trading pairs, 340 assets, and supports 9 fiat currencies.