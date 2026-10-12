Wells Fargo has reportedly been in talks with Kraken operator Payward about sourcing liquidity for crypto trading at the bank.

Wells Fargo is in discussions with Payward, the company that operates the Kraken exchange, about a deal under which Payward would supply liquidity for crypto trading at the bank. According to the report, the discussions are ongoing and may not result in an agreement.

Role of a liquidity provider

A liquidity provider allows a bank to offer crypto trading without building its own market infrastructure. Payward already sells this type of technology to banks through its Payward Services unit, which also serves fintechs, brokerages, and payment companies. An agreement with Wells Fargo would add one of the largest US banks to the unit’s client base, extending Payward’s position as an infrastructure supplier to traditional financial institutions rather than solely a consumer-facing exchange.

The talks follow a series of crypto-related moves by Wells Fargo. The bank offers spot Bitcoin ETFs to eligible wealth clients, has backed compliance firm Elliptic and trading technology provider Talos, and has joined a consortium developing a dollar stablecoin. A liquidity arrangement with Payward would add crypto trading support to this existing mix of investment products, stablecoin work, and stakes in crypto infrastructure providers.

Payward’s bank relationships ahead of planned listing

Wells Fargo already has a connection to Payward through its role as Nasdaq’s exclusive capital markets adviser on Nasdaq’s recent agreement to invest USD 100 million in Payward, a deal that valued the company at USD 21 billion. Payward is also said to be in talks with BNY over a broader partnership covering crypto products, custody, wealth management, trading, payments, and infrastructure. One of the people cited in that report said elements of the arrangement could resemble the infrastructure component of Payward’s agreement with Nasdaq.

These discussions come as Payward is looking to go public in 2027. Taken together, the Nasdaq investment and the reported talks with Wells Fargo and BNY indicate that supplying infrastructure to banks and market operators forms a growing part of Payward’s business ahead of its planned listing. None of the reported bank arrangements has been confirmed, and the terms of any potential deal with Wells Fargo have not been disclosed.