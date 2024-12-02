Visa trials stablecoin payouts for faster creator payouts

Visa has begun testing a stablecoin payout option within its Visa Direct service, aiming to shorten the time it takes for contractors and online creators to receive earnings.

The pilot, presented during an industry event, enables businesses to fund disbursements in traditional currency while allowing recipients to opt for settlement in USD-denominated stablecoins such as USDC. The approach is positioned as a way to maintain predictable value and speed up access to funds, particularly for users operating across borders or in regions with limited banking infrastructure.

Stablecoin payouts tested for faster settlement

Representatives from Visa said the initiative seeks to reduce delays that can occur with conventional cross-border transfers, adding that the ability to receive funds within minutes rather than days may help support those who rely on quick access to earnings. They noted that individuals working internationally, as well as small digital businesses, could find the flexibility useful when navigating multiple currencies and time zones.

The move follows an earlier trial announced in September 2025, in which Visa Direct explored allowing companies to pre-fund their payment flows using stablecoins rather than only fiat currency. While that programme focused on back-end treasury operations, the current pilot extends stablecoin functionality to end users by enabling payouts directly into compatible digital wallets once standard compliance checks have been completed.

According to the company, the pilot supports round-the-clock payout availability in the US without the constraints of banking hours. Each transaction is recorded on a blockchain network, which Visa states may improve transparency for auditing and confirmation. Company officials also highlighted that the model could offer a practical alternative for recipients in markets where access to USD-based accounts is limited.

Initial testing involves a small group of partners, with wider access expected as regulatory frameworks continue to develop. Visa anticipates that more organisations will be onboarded in 2026 and has urged interested clients to register their interest ahead of a wider rollout. The company emphasises that participating entities must meet anti-money laundering requirements and that it is engaging with regulators as stablecoin usage expands in commercial payment flows.