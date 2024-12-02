Global financial technology company FIS has rolled out the FIS Asset Servicing Management Suite, a new offering directed at scaling operational efficiency across asset servicing.

As part of the newly launched suite, FIS merges traditionally divided functionalities of corporate actions processing, proxy voting, class action claims, operational claims, and tax reclaim management.

Through this, the company aims to optimise asset servicing overall, developing a simplified experience which supports capital investment to work more efficiently. Additionally, the move falls in line with FIS’ commitment to providing financial technology globally and serving the needs of its users.

Addressing challenges in asset servicing

With asset servicing being under more pressure and many companies relying on multiple vendors, which can lead to fragmented data, inefficiencies, and a scaled tendency toward errors, FIS intends to mitigate these issues and facilitate more operational agility and decrease complexity. With the FIS Asset Servicing Management Suite, the company aims to support financial institutions in moving away from the currently used methods and shift their approach regarding asset servicing.

The integrated platform focuses on offering both transparency and control across the entire asset servicing lifecycle, replacing the need for multiple vendors and thus decreasing data fragmentation. Also, automating workflows that require no manual intervention will allow institutions to focus on strategically expanding their operations instead of conducting operational maintenance.

In addition to this, FIS’ suite aims to decrease risk, optimise decision-making, scale cost efficiency, and improve the client experience. Speaking about this milestone, Matt Stauffer, head of Back Office Solutions at FIS, noted that, as operational inefficiencies in asset servicing directly lead to financial losses for investors, the company’s suite centres on eliminating usually overlooked post-trade infrastructure that leads to these risks.

2025: volumes rise, automation remains a key issue

Recent data from ISSA shows that asset servicing is witnessing a significant boost in volumes this year, up 25% year-on-year across core corporate action categories. However, automation remains a substantial challenge, with brokers and players across Europe especially reporting declines. Investors, as well as intermediaries, are facing scaling costs, manual errors, and regional fragmentation, which lead to a more complex landscape.

Research underlines that approximately 67% of errors are related to data concerns, and cost expansions are being pushed mostly by event processing and data sourcing. ISSA’s report underlines the urgent need for investment in lifecycle automation, workflow redesign, and core system updates.