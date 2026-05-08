Visa Canada and Wealthsimple have launched a stablecoin settlement pilot in Canada, enabling USDC-based settlement of certain obligations.

The pilot is structured around institutional settlement rather than consumer-facing transactions. Wealthsimple can use USDC to meet defined obligations with Visa Canada, while the card network continues to function as the standard operating layer around transaction flows.

In addition, the arrangement does not alter the payment experience for end users. Instead, it is expected to test whether stablecoin infrastructure can improve back-end liquidity management and settlement efficiency between financial institutions and payment networks.

Extending a global stablecoin strategy

The Canadian pilot adds a local dimension to Visa's broader stablecoin settlement programme, which has recently surpassed a USD 7 billion annualised settlement run rate, according to the companies. The initiative represents one component of an ongoing effort by Visa to integrate stablecoin-based settlement into existing payment infrastructure across multiple markets.

For Wealthsimple, the pilot offers the prospect of seven-day settlement and more flexible liquidity management, operating within Visa's existing standards for security and compliance. Canada's payments ecosystem has been moving gradually towards faster and more adaptable rails, and the pilot positions stablecoin settlement as part of that broader infrastructure evolution.

Company representatives from both organisations indicated that the initiative is aimed at enabling more efficient movement of funds within institutional payment systems. Visa Canada president and country manager Michiel Wielhouwer noted the focus on building infrastructure capable of supporting new approaches to money movement at scale. Moreover, Hanna Zaidi, Wealthsimple’s vice president of payments strategy and chief compliance officer, pointed to the potential for stablecoins to accelerate settlement relative to legacy systems.

Institutional rails, not retail crypto

The distinction between institutional settlement and retail crypto payments is central to understanding the scope of this pilot. USDC is being used to settle obligations between two institutions rather than to facilitate consumer purchases or crypto transfers. This positions the pilot within the growing category of regulated, infrastructure-level stablecoin use cases, separate from speculative or consumer-facing digital asset activity.

Canada has not yet introduced a comprehensive stablecoin regulatory framework equivalent to the EU's Markets in Crypto-Assets Regulation, though the country's payments modernisation efforts and regulatory dialogue around digital assets continue to develop. The pilot's emphasis on compliance and existing network standards reflects an approach designed to operate within current regulatory boundaries while stablecoin-specific rules remain under development.

The move signals a gradual shift in how stablecoins are being positioned in North American payments markets, less as instruments of crypto trading and more as tools for institutional settlement infrastructure.